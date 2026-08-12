Bill Clinton Was a Broke Lawyer From Arkansas. How Is the Clinton Foundation Worth Hundreds of Millions?

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Bill Clinton grew up relatively poor. He became a lawyer in Arkansas. The presidential salary is $450,000 a year. So how exactly does a man leave public service with a foundation worth hundreds of millions of dollars?

The same question applies to Barack Obama. He was a community organizer. He became president of the United States on a government salary. And somehow he departed the Oval Office worth over $70 million with hundreds of millions more flowing through his network since then.

It is amazing. You enter public office sworn to serve the American people. Service is the word they use. And somehow, some way, every single one of them departs exponentially richer than when they arrived.

Jim Jordan has spent his career asking exactly this question. Not just about the money. About the corruption underneath the money. The deep state apparatus that allowed the Obama administration to manufacture the Russia hoax, weaponize federal agencies against political opponents, and protect the people at the top from any accountability while they quietly got rich.

The community organizer who became president walked into the most powerful office in the world and walked out a very wealthy man. The same president whose intelligence team spent 2,000 hours cooking up a false Russia hoax to destroy his successor. The same president who was in the Oval Office when Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie Trump to Russian collusion was briefed to his entire national security team.

He came from nothing. He served the public. He left with everything.

Jim Jordan is still in that hearing room asking how that happened and who paid for it.

This newsletter covers every question Jordan forces into the public record.

44% off forever because the 44th president entered office as a community organizer and left as a multi-millionaire and Jim Jordan has never stopped asking why.

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