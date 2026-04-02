Bill and Hillary Clinton Grilled on Epstein in Oversight Hearing: More Lies?

“Duas tantum res anxius optat, panem et circenses.” Translated roughly, “Give them bread and circuses, and they will never revolt.” Weeks ago, in February 2026, the House Oversight Committee finally got former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton under oath for a closed-door deposition on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Combined, the two were grilled for about nine hours.

Videos of their testimony and commentary on the closed-door conversations are circulating in small clips, but the Clintons both seem regret-free and unfazed even by the questioning, which is odd if you consider that they are also tied directly to Pizzagate, Anthony Weiner’s laptop, and Wikileaks, suggesting they are both part of a massive child sex trafficking scandal.

Bill Clinton was grilled on Epstein, specifically with questions about his appearance in the flight logs. Clinton admitted to being on around a dozen flights on the Lolita Express, mostly for what he called “humanitarian” jaunts in 2002-2003.

When asked about the mysterious hot tub photo, he claimed zero knowledge of it or the woman involved, and hey, Secret Service was nearby, so why are we even worried about that?

He swore he never went to Epstein’s island and says he never saw any red flags.

Spoiler: He saw nothing, did nothing wrong, and would have turned Epstein in if he had. Is this any different than the normal rhetoric we hear from the Clintons? Deny. Lie. Deny. Lie. Rinse. Repeat.

It’s caustically touching how earnestly Bill Clinton delivered his opening statement: “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

It was performed with classic Clinton composure—smooth, regret-free, and with the gravitas of a man who’s been through worse depositions. He’s had to testify about a semen stain on a blue dress, mind you.

Odd for a man to have so much composure with a past like that, but hey, when even your lawyer is in the Epstein files, you’re good all around.

There are 36 people close to the Clintons who have committed similar “suicides,” and thirteen Clinton bodyguards who apparently weren’t mentally stable enough not to take their own lives. Odd too, isn’t it?

Hillary, meanwhile, was reportedly defiant from the jump, having fought the subpoena for months before caving under threat of contempt charges. She denied ever meeting Epstein outright, which is... bold, given the overlapping social orbits, but okay, we can suppose she’s got the right to her own twisted narrative.

There are also the suspect USAID millions that were supposed to go to Haiti, but went to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding instead. Guess who was a guest at said wedding? Ghislaine Maxwell.

And there’s the “clinton suicide list” which is definitely strange. There’s a Clintom staffer who let Epstein into the White House 17 times, that died by “suicide” by hanign and shooting themselves.

The real kicker?

This isn’t their first rodeo with credibility issues. Bill’s impeachment saga hinged on parsing the definition of “is” during his Lewinsky testimony—perjury accusations flew, though the Senate acquitted him.

He later cut a deal to avoid criminal charges.

Then, there’s Hillary’s email server saga, where she allegedly deleted thousands of messages and left us with her infamous “what difference at this point does it make?” Benghazi moment.

She’s also been directly implicated in pedophile and human trafficking rings that Jen Psaki helped to cover up.

When people like the Clintons with that track record sit down and say, “We knew nothing, saw nothing, remember nothing suspicious,” the eye-roll is reflexive, but why wouldn’t it be?

Trust levels are subterranean.

They’re on the ocean floor.

Zero trust is coming from most people when it comes to the Clintons.

Even if every word this time is gospel truth, their baggage makes it hard to buy without a heaping side of skepticism.

Which brings us to another point. . .

The Pointlessness of Hearings, Video Releases, Partisan Posturing

But maybe there’s a deeper question that people are yearning for an answer to. Why are we in yet another round of committee hearings, where politicians are definitely purgering themselves, but there are no ramifications.

No matter how many hearings, depositions, video releases, and partisan point-scoring there are, there’s no accountability.

It doesn’t matter if these fools are Republican or Democrat; we churn in circles, and the people who steal, cheat, lie, and traffic children get away scot-free. It’s a circus with a side of bread.

Republicans poke at Clinton’s flights, and Trump mentions that he and Epstein had a falling out over a property deal, ignoring the fact that Clinton and Trump both show up in the files repeatedly.

Democrats counter by demanding Trump testify as Clinton did.

Everyone gets airtime.

News cycles churn.

Twitter erupts with lots of opinions.

Then there are crickets on actual arrests or new charges related to the Epstein network’s enablers.

This is the problem with these endless Epstein probes.

Year after year, document dump after document dump, testimony after testimony—yet the body count of high-profile indictments remains stubbornly at zero beyond Epstein himself (dead) and Ghislaine Maxwell (convicted).

Victims deserve justice, not theater.

Powerful people from both parties held court with a monster, and the system responds with subpoenas that lead nowhere, selective outrage depending on who’s in the hot seat, and zero accountability.

Whether it’s a Republican-led committee chasing Clinton ghosts or hypothetical Democratic ones going after Trump, the outcome is the same: sound and fury, signifying nothing but campaign fodder.

At this point, these hearings are nothing more than Shakespearean theater, performed to assuage the growing discomfort in public opinion.

We get dramatic clips of the Clintons being “grilled,” takes on body language cues, and conspiracy threads about hot tubs and islands, but no handcuffs.

Where are the real trials with real lawyers and real outcomes? Criminal investigations. Open jury pics where the public can decide the fate of the people who have been screwing us over for decades?

No perp walks.

Just more fuel for the outrage machine while the real enablers (who haven’t been suicided) sip martinis in peace.

Bill and Hillary’s testimony might be the latest chapter, but it’s the same tired story: self-appointed “elite” accountability as spectator sport, not serious pursuit of justice.

Another deposition, another day.

Epstein’s web, the shady deals done in the dark, the Rothschild and J.P. Morgan bankers that prop all these fools up, and the mechanisms which they use to defraud and enslave us are all still largely intact.

Shocking, right?