The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is continuously being found out for one bad act after the next.

Former heads like Samantha Powers used the agency to increase their net worth by millions, notwithstanding the annual salary of $180,000. Even worse, USAID has been caught financially supporting terrorist groups like Al-Queda and otherwise wasting American taxpayer dollars.

For far too long, we’ve all been told that USAID is essential to maintaining healthy relationships with other countries on the world stage. Yet all along, this agency was selling out Americans while forcing us to foot the bill.

Whenever one thinks we’ve heard it all regarding government corruption, yet another story comes to light. This time, it’s been revealed that Joe Biden actually weaponized USAID money to pay off various bribes.

This is Right Up Biden’s Alley

For years, Biden and his family have been neck deep in corruption; though this revelation about USAID’s involvement in it all is relatively new.

It’s come to light that Biden gave Ukraine a billion dollar USAID grant after pushing for the firing of Victor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating energy company Burisma. Guess who was working for Burisma at the time of the then-investigation?

That’s right: Hunter Biden himself.

Despite what the Democrats would have you think, none of this is hearsay or a conspiracy. In fact, Joe Biden’s admitted to this himself.

Get 49% off for 1 year