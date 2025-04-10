Whenever Democrats hear something they dislike or disagree with, they immediately rush to call it “misinformation.” From there, we’re all told that there’s no room in the public sphere for misinformation and it must be shut down right away.

Of course, this is nothing more than a roundabout way for Democrats to avoid engaging in opposing ideas. They don’t want the public to know there are other alternatives and perspectives that just might be worth considering.

This eventually leads to the censorship we’ve seen across mainstream news networks and even across social media sites. This truly reached new heights during COVID, in which people saw their accounts shadowbanned or even deactivated for asking the wrong questions.

We’ve all known for quite some time that the left has no respect for ideas opposing their dogmatic ideologies. However, we can also now confirm that Joe Biden intentionally weaponized the Justice Department to silence Americans.

The Fix Was Always In

Remember when Biden’s Department of Justice slandered parents as terrorists for daring to oppose wokeness in schools? Well, that was merely the tip of the iceberg.

Recent findings from the Media Research Center have confirmed that a staggering 99 federal agencies worked with the Biden White House to censor people.

