Laken Riley, a young nursing student attending Augusta University in Georgia, was brutally murdered on February 22, 2024, by José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan gang member and illegal immigrant who was flown into the country on your taxpayer dollars. Laken’s murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, but this isn’t enough justice because Laken is the sacrificial lamb. She is the poster child now for thousands of women who are raped, brutally beaten, and murdered in cold blood in the streets of the “Land of the Free.”

The Link Between Sanctuary Cities and Laken Riley’s Death

Laken Riley’s murderer received a taxpayer-funded flight to Georgia, provided by New York City officials. NYC Deep State puppets offered free plane tickets to many immigrants to disperse them into the rest of the country and out of their so-called sanctuary cities, where the cost of housing and feeding them as crime rates soared in a fake utopian society became reprehensible to people. At one point, illegal immigrant arrests made up 75% of all arrests in Midtown Manhattan. As all of this was happening, the sold-out media told us that the immigrant crisis wasn’t real. They tried to whitewash the absolutely catastrophic damage immigration policies caused under the Biden-Harris regime, with empty logic and straw-man platitudes.

Riley is the wake-up call for Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was raped and murdered by another illegal immigrant. She’s the get-your-shit-together-America for the 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered, and her body found in a trash bag, her death perpetrated by an illegal immigrant. She’s the resounding alarm for the thousands of murderers and rapists who were let into our country by the Biden-Harris regime, looking to rig an election to keep Trump out of office and to allow a foreign take-over of our country and any cost.

The “Laken Riley Act,” the bill that is still under “consideration” but has passed a House vote would require the federal detention of illegal immigrants arrested for burglary, theft, or any other crime, and which allows states to sue the federal government for harms that result from the illegal immigrant influx, is too little too late. But we all know, that as long as the Deep State is in charge, not only will the bill not pass, but these crimes will worsen.