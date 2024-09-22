Mark Zuckerberg says he feels bad for censoring Covid commentary on Facebook. He says he regrets that he wasn’t more outspoken about it. Are we to take him at face value when he says he actually cares about the First Amendment, or is there something else motivating a man who vilified anyone who shared their personal experience with Covid vaccine side effects, loss of their job because of mandates around vaccination, posted that Ivermectin and other medicines would heal COVID without people needing a vaccine, or revealed the propaganda machine telling us to social distance, stay locked in our homes, and lose our businesses for serving unvaccinated people a slice of pizza?

Zuckerberg might feel sorry for his actions, but the fact remains that he trampled on hundreds of thousands of people’s right to free speech. Journalist Alex Berenson will amend his suit against Biden-Harris, an FDA official, and Pfizer after Zuckerberg admitted he was coerced by the Biden-Harris administration to ignore the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens.

Zuckerberg’s Admission to Jim Jordan

It’s possible Zuckerberg is covering himself or even preparing for his own lawsuit from Berenson or hosts of other people who got the same treatment, but he wrote a letter to Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee admitting that the Biden-Harris administration pressured Facebook to censor Americans. He admitted that he did indeed censor us, and that he also throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story the same way he censored posts on Covid. Zuckerberg says in the letter that he’s about promoting free speech, but his actions proved otherwise. Berenson has yet to file a lawsuit against Zuckerberg and Facebook or Meta as of this writing.

Incidentally, Twitter did the same thing before Elon Musk turned into X.

What Did Zuckerberg Censor?

Zuckerberg told staff in a leaked email not to get vaccinated, while censoring huge anti-vaccine groups that were calling out the vaccine’s dangers. He told his staff there were “antibodies that might cause mutations” in the vaccines. He knew exactly what he was censoring. He knew the vaccines were a danger to humankind.

Zuckerberg not only knew the vaccines were dangerous but withholding this information is akin to assisting murder. It also allowed Sleepy Joe to get away with a presidential election steal. If everyone was forced to be inside, masked up, and afraid to go out into the light of day, guess they’d just have to vote via mail, and then all those strange ballots could be stuffed into mailboxes from dead people, confirmed by obituaries. The FBI and other alphabet agencies still can’t account for this level of fraud.

Squashing free speech has real, and in this case dire, ramifications.

The Silencing of Alex Berenson and All of Us

What does Zuckerberg admitting the Biden administration silenced us on Facebook have anything to do with a journalist suing Twitter?

Journalist Alex Berenson has been warning that free speech was being jeopardized and filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan Federal Court against the Harris-Biden administration, White House puppets, and Pfizer for suspending him from Twitter.

Berenson claims that Biden conspired with a senior advisor on the Covid response, Andrew Slavitt, who you can join for a fireside chat, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who all acted to create an environment of censorship, squashing Berenson’s right to free speech when he pointed out that vaccines didn’t stop the transmission of Covid.

Twitter settled the lawsuit with Berenson and restored his account in July 2022, and said that “His tweets never should have caused him to be suspended.”

Zuckerberg admitting that the Biden administration coerced him into throttling free speech means something entirely different. Berenson’s squashed free speech is representative of the larger measures Zuckerberg and others took to quiet people who shared concerns about Covid that have now, unilaterally, all been proven true. Berenson is now altering his lawsuit with Zuckerberg’s admittance. The updated complaint reveals that Twitter’s content moderation employees were acting on Biden’s request to control the narrative around Covid vaccines and Covid, while promoting the vaccines that have caused irreparable damage, and have been determined to be a bioweapon, unequivocally.

Berenson has internal documents proving that pre-Elon Twitter allowed Biden to determine what people could share about Covid. If Zuckerberg is admitting Biden was coercing Facebook to post what the administration wanted, it is additional proof that they were likely doing the same thing with Twitter.

What’s worrisome is that the Harris-Walz duo is openly telling you that they will continue to trample on your First Amendment rights. Berenson’s lawsuit could set a precedent for us all before it’s too late and free speech is dead in America.