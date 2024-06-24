From the time Joe Biden assumed the presidency, he took every step possible to disregard our nation’s crucial immigration laws. His first act of business was undoing all the Trump administration’s measures to keep the southern border under control. As the number of illegal crossings began to rise, Biden insisted there was nothing to worry about.

Unfortunately, this just isn’t accurate. Illegal immigration is continuing to skyrocket, as migrants get the message that the southern border is essentially a free for all. The president has since feigned interest in fixing this, even recently issuing an executive order that puts a supposed daily cap on border crossings.

Yet, on X, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan just exposed what Biden is really doing behind the scenes. To say that it’s quite frightening would be a major understatement.

Rolling Out the Red Carpet For Illegals

Jordan shared a graphic that shows an astronomical spike in migrants who have been “not adjudicated” and simply released on their own recognizances since 2021. The conservative lawmaker explained that in these cases, the migrants were supposedly seeking asylum, but ultimately, the Biden administration cut them loose with no official decision on their cases.

This is tantamount to mass amnesty, which is something Democrats have wanted all along. The president letting illegal aliens go on their merry way under the guise of “no decision” regarding their asylum cases is just a backdoor method of facilitating illegal immigration.