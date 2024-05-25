Representative Jim Jordan warned us that Biden was censoring books on Amazon. There’s proof now that the administration asked the company to remove books talking about COVID-19, calling for the removal of anything that went against the Fauci-lies we were told about this obvious bioweapons.

First Social Media, Then Books

Books targeted for removal during the height of the pandemic were anything considered anti-vaccine. The Orwellian censorship of our right to choose medical autonomy is vile, and while we watched nurses and doctors dance in hospital lobbies that were supposedly too full of COVID-19 patients to take care of people with serious illnesses, the media was coercing us to stay 6 feet apart, remain locked in our homes under some kind of dystopian house-arrest, the Biden administration was actively trying to remove books that would have inspired questioning of the government lies around COVID-19, it’s origins, and the true toxicity of the Pfizer, Moderna, and other COVID-19 vaccines.

The constitution is clear. The government has no right to dictate public debate around government policy, including weaponized biological warfare on its citizens. We already know that the Biden regime was pressuring Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants to limit posts around COVID-19 vaccine dangers, but now it is also clear that the Biden administration was also trying to throttle access to books about vaccines by telling Amazon they should squash algorithms that would bring these types of books into your view.

The Campaign to Censor

Jim Jordan reveals in an X post that the campaign to begin censorship of anti-vaccine books on Amazon started on March 2, 2021, when the campaign sent an email stating, “Can we talk about the high level of propaganda and misinformation on Amazon?” Isn’t it odd how they always project exactly what they’re doing on those they accuse of propagandizing? Less than a week later, Amazon had adopted a new policy that stated that company employees could not promote categories of books that were anti-vaccine “consistent with the Biden white House’s criticism.”

Further email communications reveal that some anti-vaccine books were spreading information fast, and they wanted to halt their sales as quickly as possible. One email stated, “The impetus for this request is criticism from the Biden administration about sensitive books we’re giving prominent placement to, and should be handled urgently.”

You read that right. You’re not allowed to read books that the Biden White House hasn’t sanctioned you to read. If you read those books, you might start to question why Pfizer wouldn’t release their so-called research on their vaccine injuries and side-effects list showing that there were hundreds of adverse reactions during clinical trials.

How Deep Does the Corruption Go?

Why did the Biden Regime illegally pressure Amazon to limit the promotion of books on Vaccines during the height of their campaign to get everyone vaccinated for COVID?

You might question why they put known cancer-causing agents in a vaccine that is now linked to turbo-cancers, myocarditis, immune system dysregulation, and more. You might question a vaccine widely promoted by the government when it has patents and contracts with Big Pharma to the tune of $30 billion tax-payer-funded dollars.

You might also question how Fauci was given awards for poisoning an entire nation with a gain-of-function vaccine that was illegally funded through the National Institutes of Health for which he was the director while Ecohealth, the company responsible for studying how to make viruses more pathogenic and deadly, was given tax-payer-funded grant money for researching how to kill us.

You might also ask yourself why Fauci perjured himself in Congress when asked if he was funding gain-of-function research that resulted in the COVID-19 vaccine. Or why multiple universities were given millions in grant money for supporting equally distasteful scientific studies on this type of biological warfare.

You might even start to question all of Big Pharma and its deep ties to government puppets after watching young athletes die on television in the peak of health, or news anchors fall over after touting the importance of getting your COVID-10 booster shot. Or be disgusted thinking back to when they fooled people into getting a shot that would compromise their health for “free” along with an extra burger and fries.

Or you might even start to question why vaccine experts like Dr. Alfredo Victoria who spoke out about the vaccine suddenly died, and government officials in other countries who refused to purchase Big Pharma’s poison were killed. There were only 3 countries whose leaders refused to succumb to the brainwashing and didn’t accept the COVID-19 vaccines for their country. In Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza, in Tanzania, President John Magfuli, and in Haiti, President Jovenel Moise. They’re all assassinated or had sudden “heart attacks.”

But don’t read those books. They might open your eyes. They might make you question everything the Biden regime has told you about COVID-19.

Never Before Released Emails

The emails just released after House Republicans subpoenaed Amazon, reveal that the White House was dictating what could be learned about vaccines, now being called the Amazon Files, prove that in 2021, Biden didn’t want you questioning anything about their campaign to engage in biological war.

You can read more in a report released by the House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government called, "The Censorship-Industrial Complex: How Top Biden White House Officials Coerced Big Tech to Censor Americans, True Information, and Critics of the Biden Administration." it details how: