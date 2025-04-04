The Biden administration was full of bungling Leftist ideologues who see humanity as a herd of hapless bovine blank-heads that can be socially engineered into willing slaves of the system.

Put another way, the Left sees human culture as a sociological experiment and the Biden administration was an absentminded professor with dementia.

Biden and his team of dummies were in dire need of a dose of Artificial intelligence. And that’s what they got.

The rise of AI has emboldened the Left in its quest for global dominance.

In a precursor of what the Left sees as the inevitable future of mankind, the Biden administration used AI to program the American people via censorship.

Like King Leonidas, his 300 Spartans, and the Battle of Thermopylae, Jim Jordan and the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are taking a stand against what the Biden administration was trying to do.

Jordan is attempting to stave off the Left’s plan to use technology to make Americans bow down before their government.

On March 13, Jordan “demanded documents and communications from 16 AI companies as the Committee continues to conduct oversight of the Biden-Harris Administration's collusion with intermediaries to censor American speech.”

The Judiciary Committee sent letters to tech giants Adobe, Amazon, Apple, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Open AI, and others.

Each of the letters demanded, “all documents and communications with the Biden-Harris Administration related to content moderation and suppression as the Committee conducts oversight of how and to what extent the executive branch coerced or colluded with artificial intelligence (AI) companies and other intermediaries to censor lawful speech.”

According to a Judiciary Committee press release, the Committee discovered how the “Biden-Harris Administration repeatedly pressured online platforms to censor Americans directly and by proxy.”

The committee alleges that the Biden administration tried to “control AI to suppress speech, such as the efforts to push over a dozen AI companies to mitigate so-called ‘harmful bias’ and ‘algorithmic discrimination’ in the development and use of their AI models.”

You get the picture. Welcome to the Machine.

We Need More Heroes

Make no mistake: if good men remain quiet, technology–wielded by the government–will enslave the masses.

America–and the world–are going to need a lot more heroes fighting for our God-given natural rights if humanity is to survive.

It makes little difference who controls the government–the temptation to use the awesome power of AI and other technologies to bend the citizens to the government is a constant threat.

Who will protect the human soul from the elitists’ craving to be a God?

There are a lot of men and women out there–people like Jim Jordan–who could step up to the plate–assuming their minds haven’t already been consumed by smartphones and regurgitated by AI.

“Civilization Destruction”

AI is potentially more dangerous than nuclear war. Elon Musk agrees.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential—however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial—it has the potential of civilization destruction,” Musk said in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Don’t let Musk’s “small probability” clause fool you.

Yuval Noah Harari is a close ally of Globalist Guru Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum. Schwab relies heavily on Harari when formulating policy recommendations for world leaders.

Harari is on record warning to “never summon a power you can’t control.” He was referring to AI and the threat it poses to democracy.

According to Harari, AI will not be a threat in the distant future. It’s happening now.

Social and media networks are being controlled by AI algorithms to amplify emotions like anger and hatred. Everything becomes an Us vs. Them scenario. The psychological manipulation undermines democratic discourse.

Harari sounds like one of the good guys. That’s odd, coming from an avowed atheistic globalist elite.

But saying isn't doing–especially when the one speaking is doing it out of both sides of his mouth.

2084

Goerge Orwell may have been off by a hundred years when he wrote 1984.

The year 2084 is only 59 years away and, if technology continues to advance as rapidly as it has in the last 59 years, 2084 could be an even worse dystopia than Orwell could have imagined.

Harari’s buddy Klaus Schwab has predicted that we won’t need elections in the future, “because AI can predict what the results will be.”

Was Schwab warning against the dangers of AI or promoting its power? Does it matter? When and if AI serves as the watchmen of elections, who’s in control, the humans or the machines?

It gives the adage “Who watches the watchmen?” new meaning.

When Ezra Klein asked Harari in an interview, “Do you think that in 200 or 300 years, human beings will be the dominant actor on Earth?” Harari let down his guard. His loyalties lie with the machines.

“Absolutely not,” Harari answered. “If you asked me in 50 years, it would be a difficult question, but in 300 years, it’s a very easy question. In 300 years, Homo sapiens will not be the dominant life form on Earth, if we exist at all.”

It sounds like Harari has inside information. Harari understands that AI will never possess consciousness–machines don't have souls. That means AI can be manipulated to do what humans want it to do.

Zealots on the Left and the Right want one thing: power. They will stop at nothing to get it.

“Given the current pace of technological development, it is possible we destroy ourselves in some ecological or nuclear calamity,” Harari continued.

“The more likely possibility is that we will use bioengineering and machine learning and artificial intelligence either to upgrade ourselves into a totally different kind of being or to create a totally different kind of being that will take over.”

The rise of the machine means the end of humanity as far as Harari is concerned.

“In any case,” Harai concluded, “in 200 or 300 years, the beings that will dominate the Earth will be far more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees.”

So much for God's children and the struggle between good and evil.

Harari recently claimed in an interview, “that AI could not only write a new ‘Bible,’ but also a correct one—implying that God’s Word is incorrect.”

And there you have it: the awesome power of AI. It’s smarter than God. Harari seems to be okay with hubris.

The Wicked Witch Isn’t The Problem

AI may look like an unbeatable foe, but it’s programmed by humans. It all depends on who the wizard behind the screen happens to be. Whoever it is, it isn’t a god–it’s just a man.

The Great and Powerful Oz is just a man creating an illusion. Jim Jordan gets it.

With AI, the illusion has real-world consequences, just like the hundreds of thousands of Persians did at the Battle of Thermopylae.

The Spartans were able to slow the Persians down enough so the Greeks could prepare–and eventually defeat–the conquering army.

That’s why we need more men and women like Jordan–to slow the Left down before they use technology to strip away our freedoms so they can program us into their own likeness.

AI has no soul. The Left has no God.

Jim Jordan believes in God and is a defender of the human soul.

You have to fight them where you find them. Jordan fights in Congress–the rest of us have to stand and deliver where we are.