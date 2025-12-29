Arctic Frost is a Deep State Coup to Take Out Conservatives

This is not a drill, folks. We the people are under ATTACK.

Who’s slinging the arrows? You guessed it: the deep state and the radical left.

They’re coming after conservatives like never before. With everything that’s on the line, we now have to know these attacks, name them, and understand exactly what they mean.

Arctic Frost.

By all accounts, it’s the GREATEST threat we face.

During the Biden regime, Arctic Frost, spearheaded by (now former) Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, saw the tapping of phones and locations belonging to Republican lawmakers.

However, new developments provide much more insight into what Arctic Frost was all about.

As it turns out, illegally surveilling GOP congressmembers was only the tip of a very sinister iceberg.

Arctic Frost: The Uncut Version

In late October, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan provided newly discovered information about the coup designed to wipe conservatives off the map.

During a sitdown with Fox News, Jordan revealed that nearly 200 subpoenas were issued to let Biden’s regime spy on Republicans nationwide.

BRACE YOURSELF…. because this is a five alarm fire!

Everything spanned far beyond GOP members in the House or Senate. Arctic Frost’s tentacles also extended to the BANK RECORDS of Trump aides, the Trump Media & Technology Group, along with countless others.

What did the deep state want with all this private information?

Well, they were trying to dig up (or manufacture!) anything they could weaponize to bury patriots opposing the Biden regime.

Corrupt RINOs Aided and Abetted the Swamp

When the powers that be team up to eliminate conservatives, they’re rarely acting alone.

By their side was none other than Liz Cheney, the corrupt, warmongering HACK that helped jail conservatives who peacefully protested the 2020 election.

We shouldn’t be shocked.

However, Cheney MUST be held accountable for aiding and abetting this deep state coup.

During her time on the January 6 committee, the warmonger handed over sensitive information to Jack Smith. This included classified documents, texts, and transcripts.

Her endgame in doing this? To see President Trump and America First patriots removed forever.

Cheney’s had Trump Derangement Syndrome for YEARS. Though it’s unfortunate that she stooped so low as to betray our great nation.

The Radical Left Was Always Preparing For This

For nearly a DECADE, Democrats have shown their true colors when it comes to President Trump and ANY patriot supporting him.

They’ve had us blacklisted from social media, debanked across financial institutions, shot on sports fields, and murdered while speaking on college campuses.

THIS is what the radical left has ALWAYS been.

President Trump only exposed their true colors.

That’s why they’re coming after him and his supporters with a vengeance.

This is why Arctic Frost happened. It’s why Republicans had our phones tapped, locations tracked, and financial records combed through.

Democrats aren’t going to just quietly go away. Left unchecked, they’ll continue ramping up to increasingly more disturbing extremes.

The onus now lies on us to FIGHT.

For freedom. For our country. For our children.

Everyone Involved in Arctic Frost Must Face Consequences

This is not optional. This is not a drill.

Every single person, from Jack Smith to Liz Cheney on down, has to be held LEGALLY ACCOUNTABLE for violating privacy laws and countless other mandates.

If they’re not, it’s only a matter of time before we see an even darker, more dangerous version of Arctic Frost.

Don’t underestimate how SERIOUS this is!

Congress must continue digging into everything this anti-conservative coup entailed. While Rep. Jim Jordan now bravely does this work, other lawmakers have a duty to join him.

Only by holding every single guilty party accountable can we protect the rule of law and preserve America’s greatness.