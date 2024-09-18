In fiscal year 2023, authorities documented 172 encounters of foreign nationals on the terror watchlist at the border between ports of entry. They encountered 560 more at the ports of entry.
This fiscal year, there have been 98 encounters between the ports of entry and 324 at the ports—so far.
Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News there have been over 175,000 “gotaways” in fiscal year 2024. There’s no way of knowing how many of the gotaways were on the terror watchlist because, well, they got away.
It took 19 terrorists to execute the 9/11 attacks that killed almost 3000 innocent people in 2001. If even a mere 1% of the gotaways of 2024 are terrorists, that means approximately 30 terrorists are somewhere unknown inside a country they hate and are out to destroy.
There were 1.4 million gotaways from FY21-23 during the Biden-Harris administration. If 1% of those illegal immigrants happen to be tourists, there are potentially 14,000 foreigners who despise America hiding inside its borders waiting to do harm.
Fourteen thousand terrorists could do one helluva a lot of damage.
What’s the Biden-Harris administration do? They refuse to disclose the nationalities of the potential terrorists they have encountered.
Refusing to disclose information about terrorists could be considered aiding and abetting terrorism. If aiding and abetting terrorism in effect makes one a terrorist, is the Biden administration guilty?
Granting Anonymity for the Enemy
The U.S. government is prioritizing identity politics over national security. Why?
In October 2023, Bill Melugin of Fox News filed a Freedom of Information Act requesting the nationalities of suspects on the FBI terror watchlist who were apprehended at the southern border.
Melugin’s request didn’t ask for names, birth dates, or other identifying personal information. It asked for the nationalities of the people on the FBI terror watchlist who were arrested at the border.
The Biden-Harris information blocked the request. Does this mean Border Czar Kamala Harris is out to protect terrorists more than the citizens she swore to serve?
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio summed up the situation on X. “Kamala Harris opened the border to the world. And now they won't tell us about TERRORISTS crossing into the US. Where's the transparency from the Border Czar?”
There’s no transparency because the government is worried about the terrorists’ privacy, or so they claim.
"[Customs and Border Patrol] is committed to protecting the identity of individuals and avoiding divulging information about any individual by either direct or indirect means," the CBC said in a letter to Fox.
"Releasing data for a particular nationality, or nationalities, that reflect a small number of individuals could lead to identification, especially by organizations familiar with the individuals," the letter continued.
The feds won’t release the nationalities of people on the FBI terror watchlist because it might help people identify them? It’s official: the Biden-Harris administration is more worried about protecting terrorists than they are American citizens.
In May, the CBC informed Fox it would not be providing the requested information. It did, however, acknowledge the information is maintained in the Terrorist Screening Dataset.
The CBC protected potential terrorists from the disclosure of files that may create a "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy." They did it to balance the public's right to disclosure against an individual's right to privacy.
Really? An illegal immigrant on the terrorist watchlist is protected against an invasion of privacy and the public can pound sand? The so-called “balance” is heavily weighted in favor of the potential terrorist.
In an August letter, the CBC declared "The privacy interests of third parties (being protected from public disclosure because they could conceivably be subject to harassment and annoyance in his/her private life) far outweigh whatever public interest, if any, exists in having their information released."
It’s surprising letter didn’t include them/they when bringing up personal pronouns. Nevertheless, they did let the terrorist out of the cell. A potential terrorist’s privacy “far outweigh[s] whatever public interest” there is, even if it involves public safety. Whoever’s side the Biden-Harris administration is on, it’s not the average citizen’s.
Election 2024
It’s hard to determine if progressives like Biden and Harris are blinded by idiotic ideology or if they hate America and what it stands for so much that they want to see it burned to the ground.
Maybe they’re just useful idiots on the Globalist payroll. It makes sense. Somebody other than Joe Biden is running the government and Kommie Kamala is too inept to do it on her own. Or maybe they're just doing the behest of the Chinese Communist Party, who knows? They're good at keeping secrets if nothing else.
The upcoming election is really about just one thing: national (public) security vs identity politics. The Left wants an identity-politics campaign because it fits with their ideological agenda which is a thinly disguised offshoot of Marxism’s class struggle.
As J.T. Young of The Hill put it, “At its ultimate level, this election can only follow one of two paths. If it follows security, Trump wins. If it follows identity, Harris has a good chance.”
One thing is for sure, if Harris gains the White House, more potential terrorists will pour over the border. We won’t know where they are or when they’ll strike.
Since Congress writes our bills, and the senate either passes them or send them back for revision, or squashes them altogether, how about y'all do what you were hired to do and pass bills that protect those you swore an oath to represent and honor the constitution to swore to uphold.
We, the people, want Trump because he is NOT a career politician and he truly does care about this country & her people.
Y'all had to know, because we, the people knew, that Joe Biden isn't running the Whitehouse and he has never ran the Whitehouse because he has had dementia since they installed him. Every bill he signed, every EO he signed was not legal due to his mental capacity. My mother lost her ability to even write a check (per the bank) when she had been given the diagnosis of dementia. They had that diagnosis long before he stepped into the role of president, he had ALL the signs of being well into the mid stages of dementia during the primaries. You all had to know. Shame of every single one of you lot!
Do the right thing.
