During both of his terms, Trump has taken significant strides to reduce crime by bringing in new federal judges and supporting law enforcement and federal agencies. However, 2025 has been an absolute game-changer for the Trump administration.



Despite his undisputed success in DC and at the southern border, the DNC crime organization has been resisting federal efforts and making false claims about Trump’s efforts. The left has truly revealed its colors this year by violently opposing common-sense measures that the American people voted for and currently support.



The Trump administration is in the early innings of turning America around, and now has the necessary track record to begin cleaning up violent and mismanaged blue cities like Chicago and Boston.



The left has proven that it can’t be trusted to tackle crime, as it has ignored issues and been a poor steward of federal resources. DC’s low crime rates in August, following the deployment of the National Guard, should be the norm in America. Trump is on track to deliver this feat in the upcoming years.



Jordan Highlights Broad Support for Trump’s Successful Crime Policies