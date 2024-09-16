America is Being Invaded by Illegals With a Taste For Pets
Why Didn’t “Border Czar” Kamala Harris Prevent the Invasion?
Migrants are taking an Ohio town by storm and the legacy media doesn’t want you to know about it
Ohio, affectionately referred to as the “Heart of it All” is currently being invaded. Thousands of Haitian illegal immigrants have moved into Springfield.
“They’re in the park, grabbing up ducks, by their necks, and cutting their heads off and walking off with them, and eating them!” – Anthony Harris, Springfield, Ohio resident
Instead of immediately enrolling in English classes and taking minimum wage jobs, the Haitians have attacked and consumed cats. The worst part is the immigrants are completely dependent on government resources as they wreak havoc on Springfield.
Jim Jordan Speaks out Against the Haitian Invasion
We are paying illegal immigrants to destroy our neighborhoods and economy.
