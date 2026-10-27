Rep. Jim Jordan’s committee brought the inner workings of Act Blue to light and the responses were a wall of silence from all employees questioned.

They were questioned regarding their use of donors’ funds, their use of money from unknown sources and general compliance. All the employees used the right to remain silent rather than provide some form of answer.

An operation that has allowed billions of dollars to move through digital channels without real supervision demonstrated its preference for protecting the manner in which it operates versus demonstrating the legitimacy of said process.

A Coordinated Fifth Amendment Defense

All Ten Witnesses employed the same tactic. Each claimed their fifth amendment rights, refusing to explain how act blue verifies contributions and how it prevents illegal foreign money from being routed into campaigns.

No witness displayed caution individually. Rather, there was a single coordinated effort across all Witnesses transforming a congressional hearing into an event where an entire group refused to cooperate with oversight.

Unlike many organizations facing similar pressures, most organizations produce at least some information or description of their internal controls in hopes of providing some level of comfort.