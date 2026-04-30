We knew ActBlue’s fraud prevention measures were wholly inadequate. Now we know ActBlue likely misled Congress. Americans deserve free and fair elections.

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The New York Times reported last week (April 2) that while the company’s CEO told congressional investigators that the company had implemented robust measures to prevent foreign money from entering the U.S. election system, the truth was quite different. Lawyers at Covington & Burling — which represents ActBlue — reviewed the CEO’s 2023 letter to investigators and found that there was “a substantial risk” that the safeguards that were put in place were not consistently enforced. In fact, the lawyers stated that ActBlue’s fraud prevention efforts were “wholly insufficient.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan fired off a press release late last week after the latest revelations surfaced. Jordan was joined by Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil in a joint release blasting ActBlue’s claims that they had adequate procedures in place to detect and deter fraudulent activity. As previously reported by this publication, ActBlue’s fraud detection system was deemed “insufficient” in a previous investigation conducted by the House Judiciary Committee.

ActBlue is not a small-time player when it comes to handling campaign funds. ActBlue processes billions of dollars in small-dollar donations each year. Foreign nationals are prohibited by federal law from contributing to American elections. However, ActBlue has been plagued by suspicious patterns involving foreign donors. Some examples include:

Foreign IP addresses being used to route donations.

Prepaid cards being used by foreign-based donors to fund their political activities.

Tules being relaxed to allow foreign donors to contribute during the height of the 2024 presidential election.

As reported earlier this month, hundreds of red flag alerts concerning potential foreign donor involvement were identified by ActBlue’s own systems within weeks of one another.

According to reports, executives at ActBlue seemed more concerned with increasing revenue than with tightening up security protocols. In 2024, ActBlue loosened restrictions on fraud-detection tools to increase access for donors. Not to improve security. To increase access.

According to reports from multiple sources, the CEOs at ActBlue did not seem particularly concerned about allowing foreign money to enter into U.S. politics, even though that would be an egregious violation of federal law.

The ridiculousness of liberal politicians’ over-the-top hypocrisy is to the fact that foreign governments have been interfering with our elections.

At this point the sheer magnitude of the problem and how thoroughly entrenched the fraud has become within our electoral process should surprise no one.

We must ask a far less complex question: Why do liberal politicians wish for there to be an influx of foreign funds into our election system?

Why do liberal politicians want foreign money to flood into our election system?

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