Jim Jordan’s investigation into act blue reveals that money from abroad is being allowed to fund elections.

When foreign money enters into funding u.s. Elections it undermines the very fabric of our democratic process. Yet, act blue’s online platform has allowed thousands of dollars in questionable international donations to be processed, and its safety measures are woefully lacking.

Congressional investigation has uncovered a trend that appears to go far beyond mere oversight failure, but rather involves facilitating external influence in america’s electoral process.

ActBlue’s own statements paint a more accurate Picture

Act blue’s board chairperson admitted that they knowingly took in as much as $38 million in illegal foreign contributions with little to no blocking mechanisms in place. That was not a single, anomalous error.

Instead, the admissions demonstrate that ActBlue is a platform designed to collect money first and then acknowledge wrongdoing once enough pressure is applied.

Committee chairman Jordan highlighted the ways in which act blue’s “fraud prevention” tools amount to nothing more than empty gestures as opposed to actual deterrents against illegal activity.

Those who say this is merely an honest mistake ignore the bigger picture. Those platforms established to facilitate large volumes of donations had every motive to maintain the flow of money.

All foreign actors needed to move money into races that impact US policy regarding trade, border control, and defense was basic information that would allow them to send funds into areas where they could indirectly influence policy (i.e., through the votes cast by lawmakers) without voting themselves.

Why do regulators accept this as business as usual, when applying the same rules to other organizations would lead to immediate investigations?