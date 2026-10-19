ActBlue, a key fundraising site for progressive candidates and organizations, ignores laws prohibiting foreign funds in U.S. elections.

As long as Americans will allow it, we can expect a system in which one party’s fundraising operation looks the other way regarding foreign red flags while the other party receives endless reminders about the danger of foreign influence to democratic elections.

Representative Jim Jordan’s scrutiny of ActBlue has shed light upon internal direction to avoid contributions with foreign designations and revealed a platform developed primarily for quantity and speed, rather than adherence to applicable laws.

ActBlue’s apparent selective ignorance demonstrates the inherent hypocrisy in progressive assertions to defend democracy from foreign influence.

ActBlue’s Playbook Revealed

ActBlue manages billions in campaign contributions for progressive campaigns and causes; however, its reportedly guiding principle to disregard foreign contributors’ indicia indicates a systemic bias favoring unregulated flows of funds versus federal regulations restricting foreign funds.

These policies are not solely based on oversights of regulations. Rather they represent a culture within ActBlue that places the advantage of electability above statutes intended to prevent foreigners from participating in U.S. politics.

Jordan’s inquiry raises serious questions about who authorized the exemptions, and why obvious indicators were given less weight.

Why would a platform that serves one side of the aisle, processing vast amounts of money, deem foreign contributor indicia as discretionary, rather than mandatory?