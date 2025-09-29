Contrary to popular belief, ActBlue is far more nefarious than just a fundraising platform for leftist politicians. This political action committee has been implicated in numerous scandals, from bankrolling domestic terrorism to paying for rioters to vandalize Tesla vehicles.

Truth be told, it’s no coincidence that a platform like this is where Democrats get their bread and butter. Remember, many of them threw their support behind Antifa, a known radical left terrorist group. Antifa’s crimes are well documented, from their riots during summer 2020 to interfering with peaceful protests on January 6, 2021.