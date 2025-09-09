ActBlue Executives Finally Under Scrutiny Thanks to Jim Jordan's Efforts

ACTBLUE EXECUTIVES SUBPOENAED BY DOJ as massive Democrat money laundering platform and fraud investigations continue.
Over $16 BILLION dollars has gone through the Democrat "fund" raising platform since 2004, but how much of those "donations" were actually legit?
ActBlue was also caught using American citizens names and personal confidential information in order to launder money through the platform.
Why isn't this obvious money laundering operation that also works with the cartels not completely shut down yet?
Source: @JustTheNews,
Chairmen RepBryanSteil, Jim_Jordan, and RepJamesComer will get answers from ActBlue and strengthen our campaign finance system.
Read the full subpoena cover letter to the ActBlue CEO: cha.house.gov/_cache/files/4…
Exclusive – Jim_Jordan Demands actblue Confess About Accepting Potential Foreign Donations
Jordan demanded the Democrat's major fundraising platform, actblue, and its third party to divulge whether it raised money from foreign nationals in the recent election cycle.
Raising money directly or indirectly from foreign nationals is illegal, according to federal election law.
In a letter to ActBlue and Sift, the platform's third party, Jordan said the organizations may have "maintained poor anti-fraud practices that have allowed bad actors to make fraudulent political donations, including from foreign sources."
Jordan asked for the organizations to produce "all documents and communications" relating to their fundraising efforts.
