Get 25% off for 1 year

Joe Biden continues to one-up himself as the king of the America Last crowd. If you’re somehow still on the fence about what Biden thinks of the American experiment, his latest move should knock you off the fencepost once and for all.

Outgoing President Joe Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to left-wing radical George Soros and failed wannabe president Hillary Clinton, among others.

Established in 1963 by President JFK, the award is America’s highest civilian honor. “It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Presidents have the right to bestow the award on whomever they choose. During his first term, President Trump honored radio talk show legend Rush Limbaugh with the medal. Obama gave the award to Bill and Melinda Gates. An assortment of entertainers, athletes, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs have received the award over the years.

No matter what you think of Bill and Melinda Gates or Rush Limbaugh, a case can be made that they were both appropriate choices for the award, though their worldviews are irreconcilable. Both award winners raised the eyebrows of their respective political opponents–the Left was aghast with Limbaugh and conservatives were none too happy with Obama for choosing Gates.

Biden, however, has upped the ante. You could say he went all in. Though a case can be made for Hillary being given the award, bestowing the honor on Soros was absurd.

Like it or not, Hillary was First Lady when her philandering hubby Bill was president, and she did serve as Secretary of State (where she used her private email server for classified communications and destroyed some 33,000 emails).

Nevermind the fact that Hillary helped the Democratic National Committee fund the Steele dossier that set up the Russian Collusion Hoax designed to destroy Donald Trump.

The list of Hillary’s naughties goes on, but she still qualifies for the award if the one who hands it to her is wearing Leftist tinted blinders.

George Soros, on the other hand, doesn't get a Clinton political pass. He is an enemy of America who continues to attempt to undermine American politics by funding the radical Left.

Biden put on full display his hatred for the good old U.S.A. by choosing to give the Medal of Freedom to a freedom-hating, atheistic, malcontent.

Get 25% off for 1 year

George Soros Is Evil

In a 2016 interview with former GOP congressman J.D. Hayworth, author David Horowitz demonstrated that George Soros tried to influence a Supreme Court immigration decision using “a sophisticated amicus brief and media strategy.”

Horowitz expanded his argument to expose Soros as “a Jew-hater, an Israel-hater and an America-hater” who deserves to be behind bars.

The only award Soros should be getting is one for exceptional contributions to the destruction of the national interests of America, world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors that uplift the values inherent in the Constitution.

“Soros should be in jail,” Horowitz said. “Somebody’s got to be suing him—you know, of course you can’t put him in jail—he should be in jail for fomenting civil unrest, getting those policemen killed, tearing up cities. Surely there can be a civil suit. You can’t expect a Justice Department that’s headed by a criminal or an FBI that’s in bed with them to do something about this. But hopefully Trump will win the election and when the Republicans come in, I hope they go after Soros and shut him down.”

“The Achilles heel of Western civilization,” Horowitz continued, “is its tolerance for people that hate it. This man is an enemy of Western civilization and of America in particular and he’s treated like he’s just a normal actor. He needs to be in jail. He needs to be charged with the crimes of destroying Ferguson, Missouri, destroying Baltimore.”

In 2023, Soros handed control of the “mammoth multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundations” to his son Alex. If George Soros is Darth Vader, his son is more like Emperor Palpatine.

Alex Soros, by all indicators, is more radically to the left than his father.

According to the Media Research Center, "Alex has shown himself to be even more radically leftist than his father, on issues ranging from supporting abortion and climate change activism to outright anti-American propaganda. He considers the overturning of Roe v. Wade as one of the ‘worst’ days in U.S. history and even sees the Republican Party as ‘the Confederacy.’"

And there you have it. If Biden awarding Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom doesn't convince you that the outgoing president hates the country he was at the helm of the last four years, the absurd Soros decision should.

If it doesn’t, you’re likely a radical Leftist–whether you know it or not.

Stay tuned for more shenanigans from the Left as they try to thwart Donald Trump as he attempts to make America great again–after Joe Biden and crew have done their best to destroy it.