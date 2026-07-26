A Mom Testified About Her Murdered Daughter. Democrats Complained They Had to Listen.

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Jim Jordan has been in Congress a long time. He said the testimony from Jessica Gorman about her daughter Sharon may have been the most powerful testimony he has ever witnessed. A mother describing the special life her daughter lived and how it was taken from her by an illegal migrant living in a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Democrats in the hearing room complained they had to sit there and listen.

Jordan broke down exactly what the left’s sanctuary city strategy actually is. It is not compassion. It is a three step plan.

First Joe Biden lets in 10 million illegal migrants. Then Democrats create sanctuary jurisdictions across the country. 18 cities and 11 states have them, covering almost a third of the American population. Those sanctuaries make it difficult to remove illegal immigrants when they commit another crime. Then the Democrats refuse to fund ICE, the agency responsible for the removals.

It is a systematic plan. Biden opened the door. Sanctuary cities blocked enforcement. Defunding ICE made sure the people who slipped through could not be removed.

Sharon Gorman paid for that plan with her life. Jessica Gorman testified about it in front of Congress. Democrats groaned about having to be in the room.

Jordan is fighting back on multiple fronts simultaneously. His committee has already passed a bill to deal with the sanctuary jurisdiction problem and he believes he has the votes to get it through the House. He is also pushing to codify immigration enforcement into law so that if another Biden era president tries to gut the border again the legal framework makes it harder to do.

On top of all of this Jordan weighed in on Iran and birthright citizenship, defending Trump’s decision to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons and calling the Supreme Court’s birthright ruling almost as bad as sanctuary jurisdictions.

This is the Jim Jordan nobody sees when the media reduces him to Russia hoax hearings and Judiciary Committee soundbites. A legislator who connects the deep state corruption that started under Obama to the policy disasters that played out under Biden and is working every day to make sure neither can happen again.

This newsletter covers all of it.

44% off forever because the 44th president’s deep state corruption created the conditions for everything that followed and Jim Jordan has never stopped fighting to fix it.

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