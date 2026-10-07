A Federal Judge Lied to an Appellate Court. Got a Private Reprimand. Kept Her Lifetime Appointment. Everyone Still Calls Her Your Honor.

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Someone commits perjury in her courtroom and faces five years in prison.

She lies to the United States Court of Appeals and gets a private reprimand.

Then she cannot even write a proper apology to the people she supervised and the court has to tell her to try again.

And everyone still walks into her courtroom and calls her Your Honor.

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Jim Jordan is demanding answers from the 11th Circuit about why a federal judge who lied to an appellate court received a slap on the wrist instead of impeachment proceedings. He sent letters. He is waiting for responses. If the answers do not come he is prepared to escalate all the way to Chief Justice John Roberts.

The judge in question was not just caught lying. She waited eleven days before correcting the false statement she made to the appellate court. Then when her reprimand required her to issue apologies to the people who worked in her court, the court rejected the apologies as inadequate. She could not even do that right.

And she keeps her lifetime appointment.

Jordan put the double standard plainly. He referred Jack Smith for criminal action because he lied to Congress. He referred John Brennan because he lied to Congress. The standard is clear. You do not lie to a congressional committee. You do not lie to a court. When you do, there are consequences.

Unless you are a federal judge with a lifetime appointment and a political network that includes attending Fanni Willis campaign events in Fulton County.

Then the consequences are a private reprimand, inadequate apologies, and continued service on the federal bench where ordinary Americans walk in every day and swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth to a judge who apparently does not have to meet the same standard herself.

One standard for the elite. A different standard for everyone else.

That is exactly what Jordan has been fighting against since the Russia hoax documents came out showing the intelligence community manufactured evidence against a president. It is what he fought against when he documented Fauci lying to Congress about gain of function research. It is what he is fighting against now with a federal judge who lied to a court and kept her seat.

26 days until November 3rd. Jordan needs a Republican majority to keep the subpoena power and the committee chairmanship that lets him have these conversations on the record.

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