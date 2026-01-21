As a new year kicks off, radical leftists work overtime to mislead the American people.

Their most desperate efforts yet? Running defense for illegal aliens.

While ICE officers work tirelessly to make our streets, communities, and country safe again, Democrats do NOT want to see this happen.

It’s why they’re targeting ICE for going into dangerous places and apprehending foreign invaders.

It’s why they keep spreading lies about President Trump and making illegal aliens out to be aliens.

The truth?

Criminals being taken into custody by ICE never should have been in the United States to begin with. They pose a DIRECT threat to our sovereignty, safety, and freedoms.

Quite frankly, it’s a gift from on high that President Trump is back in office at last, cleaning up the trash.

The rest of this post is for paid subscribers to Jim Jordan Report. Thanks for reading!