6 Minutes to Arrest one of the World’s WORST Dictators

The United States is finally putting its military budget to use. Our military spending paid off in a big way to start the new year. U.S. special forces captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in little more than five minutes.

It’s an accomplishment that will be highlighted in future United States history books. The feat is also a testament to the acumen of our intelligence community and also our military stealth.

Patriots Support the Removal of Maduro

In what comes as a surprise to no one, the nation is divided on the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Republicans overwhelmingly support the removal of the dictator.

Predictably, Democrats are against the use of force to remove Venezuela’s leader.

Why?

Dems argue the action constitutes an act of war. As such, those leftists argue President Trump would have to obtain the approval of Congress to go to war.

However, the United States is not at war. We arrested a psychopathic criminal half a world away in under 10 minutes. Instead of killing Maduro, we are giving him a day in court.

As Jim Jordan has noted, that’s not a war in the slightest. Therefore, Congress doesn’t have to be involved in the decision.

“I trust the president to make decisions that are in the best interest of Americans. His actions in Venezuela are consistent with putting American interests first.” – Jim Jordan