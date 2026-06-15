55 Years. Wire Fraud. Shell Companies. Payments to Hate Groups. The SPLC Is Finally Going Down

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For 55 years the Southern Poverty Law Center has been calling itself a civil rights organization while doing everything but protecting civil rights.

Jim Jordan just laid out the case in full.

Wire fraud. Shell companies. Millions sent to extremist groups. Donors misled about where their money went. And perhaps most damning of all, the Biden DOJ dropped a federal investigation into the SPLC after the organization trained their prosecutors. They were too valuable politically to prosecute.

Jordan said it plainly: “Wire fraud. Shell companies. Payments to hate groups. Sounds like the Southern Poverty Law Center was doing everything but fighting hate.”

There is now a federal indictment. The Judiciary Committee hearing this week was explosive. Democrats sat there and defended the organization anyway, which tells you everything you need to know about who the SPLC was actually working for.

Half a century of this. Targeting Catholics. Labeling mainstream conservative groups as hate organizations. Profiting from division while pretending to fight it. Manufacturing enemies to keep the donations flowing.

Jordan is ending it.

This newsletter covers every hearing, every subpoena, and every moment the Judiciary Committee forces the truth into the open. We are running 55% off paid subscriptions through July 4th because the SPLC has been getting away with this for 55 years. That ends now.

Subscribe before July 31st and help us keep covering the accountability Jordan is delivering.

55 years of lies. One hearing to start unraveling all of it.

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