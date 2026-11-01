2 Days Until November 3rd. This Is Exactly Why Your Vote Matters.

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Two days.

Matt Gaetz stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and said what most members of Congress think but never say out loud.

Lobbyists own the leadership. Special interests have hollowed out Washington. Generations of borrowed spending have mortgaged the future of every American family who will have to pay it back. The people writing the checks at fundraisers are the same people writing the legislation those fundraisers are supposed to influence.

That is not a partisan observation. That is a description of a system that has operated the same way for decades regardless of which party holds the majority.

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The deep state apparatus that manufactured the Russia hoax, buried the Hunter Biden laptop, ran Operation Round River to discredit Trump allies, blocked CBP from interviewing Peter Daszak, and routed whistleblower complaints about Fauci to his own boss did not build itself in a vacuum.

It was built by decades of insider corruption. Politicians who took the lobbyist money. Leadership that answered to the donors instead of the voters. Members who voted for trillion-dollar spending bills written by people whose names never appeared on any ballot.

Gaetz said he would fund his political operation through the work of hardworking Americans ten and twenty and thirty dollars at a time. He told the people booing him to keep showing up at the lobbyist fundraisers and see how it goes.

They went after him. Hard.

Because when someone in Washington says they do not need the lobbyist money and are willing to say so on the House floor while the establishment boos, the establishment notices. That is the moment the system decides someone needs to be removed.

Nancy Pelosi outperformed the Dow by 17,000 percent over 37 years in Congress. The Feeding Our Future scandal sent $250 million to fraudsters that the Biden administration kept funding even after concerns were raised. Ukraine aid flowed with almost no accountability and very little oversight. Insider trading and corruption charges follow Democrats like a shadow across every major legislative push of the last decade.

Two days until November 3rd.

Every Republican elected to Congress is one more vote for accountability and one less seat for the people who built the system Gaetz was describing when the room booed him.

Jim Jordan has the subpoena power right now to keep pulling on these threads. The Russia hoax documents. Round River. The judicial misconduct investigation. The FBI’s protection of the Bidens. All of it is live and moving forward because Republicans hold the majority.

Lose the majority and it all stops.

2 days. Vote Republican on November 3rd.

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