For the longest time, conservatives have been sounding the alarm about the plethora of problems that come with illegal immigration. It’s unsafe not just here at home, but also for the migrants who are making dangerous journeys through various parts of the world.

When these migrants arrive, Democratic officials promise them the red carpet treatment and a free ride that even our country’s service members don’t receive. Meanwhile, these handouts come on the dime of American taxpayers, many of whom are barely getting by these days.

Unfortunately, as long as leftist leaders stand by policies that incentivize illegal immigration, this country is going to keep having problems. Some of the biggest perpetrators of the issue are within the current Biden administration, which has been an ongoing advocate of unlawful border crossings for years.

Sadly, some of the latest casualties in the mismanaged southern border crisis are 150,000 missing migrant children.

Where Are These Kids?