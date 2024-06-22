Jim Jordan Report
Here's Why the ATF Should Be Abolished
Jim Jordan knows the ATF is a danger to Americans
22 hrs ago
64
Here's Why the ATF Should Be Abolished
Mark Milley’s Attempted Coup
The traitor Milley hates Jim Jordan (as well as the rest of America)
Jun 19
500
Mark Milley’s Attempted Coup
Jim Jordan Calls Out Joe Biden For Deceptively Editing His Transcripts For Decades
Biden can barely speak, let alone tell the truth
Jun 16
241
Jim Jordan Calls Out Joe Biden For Deceptively Editing His Transcripts For Decades
Jim Jordan SLAMS Corrupt Courts For Political Attacks on Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg belongs in prison
Jun 14
43
Jim Jordan SLAMS Corrupt Courts For Political Attacks on Donald Trump
Jim Jordan Says, DEFUND the State and FBI Headquarters
Will Americans support the Representative from Ohio?
Jun 12
80
Jim Jordan Says, DEFUND the State and FBI Headquarters
Jim Jordan Calls Out Dangerous Raid on Trump
How Far Will the FBI Going to Eliminate Your Rights?
Jun 7
56
Jim Jordan Calls Out Dangerous Raid on Trump
Jim Jordan FOOLED Anthony Fauci into Admitting Lab Leak Theory
Fauci is a pathological liar. He should be tried for perjury.
Jun 4
844
Jim Jordan FOOLED Anthony Fauci into Admitting Lab Leak Theory
May 2024
Jim Jordan DEMANDS ANSWERS to Terrible Treatment of J6 Protesters
J6 Riot vs BLM Insurrection
May 30
392
Jim Jordan DEMANDS ANSWERS to Terrible Treatment of J6 Protesters
Biden Censored Anti-Vax Books on Amazon During the Height of Covid-19 Propaganda Campaign
Amazon colludes with the corrupt Biden Admin to censor Americans
May 25
273
Biden Censored Anti-Vax Books on Amazon During the Height of Covid-19 Propaganda Campaign
Jim Jordan Calls Out Michael Cohen's LIES
It was all made up!
May 21
45
Jim Jordan Calls Out Michael Cohen's LIES
Jim Jordan Catches Jack Smith Red-handed
Jim Jordan investigates the investigators
May 18
549
Jim Jordan Catches Jack Smith Red-handed
Banks and Feds Collude to Spy on Americans’ Financial Transactions
There seems to be no end to what the American government can do to those who do not have what it labels as acceptable political views. Some Americans…
May 15
208
Banks and Feds Collude to Spy on Americans’ Financial Transactions
