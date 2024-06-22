Jim Jordan Report

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Here's Why the ATF Should Be Abolished
Jim Jordan knows the ATF is a danger to Americans
1
Mark Milley’s Attempted Coup
The traitor Milley hates Jim Jordan (as well as the rest of America)
6
Jim Jordan Calls Out Joe Biden For Deceptively Editing His Transcripts For Decades
Biden can barely speak, let alone tell the truth
4
Jim Jordan SLAMS Corrupt Courts For Political Attacks on Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg belongs in prison
1
Jim Jordan Says, DEFUND the State and FBI Headquarters
Will Americans support the Representative from Ohio?
2
Jim Jordan Calls Out Dangerous Raid on Trump
How Far Will the FBI Going to Eliminate Your Rights?
1
Jim Jordan FOOLED Anthony Fauci into Admitting Lab Leak Theory
Fauci is a pathological liar. He should be tried for perjury.
72

May 2024

Jim Jordan DEMANDS ANSWERS to Terrible Treatment of J6 Protesters
J6 Riot vs BLM Insurrection
6
Biden Censored Anti-Vax Books on Amazon During the Height of Covid-19 Propaganda Campaign
Amazon colludes with the corrupt Biden Admin to censor Americans
79
Jim Jordan Calls Out Michael Cohen's LIES
It was all made up!
Jim Jordan Catches Jack Smith Red-handed
Jim Jordan investigates the investigators
2
Banks and Feds Collude to Spy on Americans’ Financial Transactions
There seems to be no end to what the American government can do to those who do not have what it labels as acceptable political views. Some Americans…
© 2024 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture